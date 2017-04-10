Despite Republican scandals Alabama solidly red, for now
The resignation of the governor, the ouster of the House speaker and the suspension of the chief justice have left Alabama Republicans to restore order after nine months of chaos. But one thing is for certain: The GOP is in no danger of losing its grip on state politics.
