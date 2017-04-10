Construction underway on nation's fir...

Construction underway on nation's first lynching memorial, racial justice museum in Montgomery

Read more: Alabama Live

Too few people in the United States have been educated about the history of slavery and lynching in this country, according to the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative. A museum, now under construction in Alabama's capital, will show the consequences of slavery and decades of racial terror and legal subordination that followed, the non-profit legal rights organization said.

Montgomery, AL

