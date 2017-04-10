Construction underway on nation's first lynching memorial, racial justice museum in Montgomery
Too few people in the United States have been educated about the history of slavery and lynching in this country, according to the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative. A museum, now under construction in Alabama's capital, will show the consequences of slavery and decades of racial terror and legal subordination that followed, the non-profit legal rights organization said.
