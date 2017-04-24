Comedy Central's Daily Show planning 'Alabama Week'
Comedy Central's The Daily Show has never been particularly kind to Alabama, with multiple segments over the years poking fun at the Yellowhammer State. More of that can be expected starting Monday in what may be a first for the show: A full week dedicated to the state.
