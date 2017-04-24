Career criminal' gets 3 consecutive life sentences in store slaying, robberies
A Montgomery man who has been in and out of prison his entire adult life and racked up more than a dozen felony convictions will never walk the streets of the community again after pleading guilty to a "heinous" murder inside a local business. Jerry Dean Purnell, 63, was convicted Friday of capital murder and two counts of robbery.
