Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama Senate race
Roy Moore smiles before announcing his Alabama Junior Senate race candidacy on April 26, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Moore, who was the suspended Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, said he filed paperwork to resign that position.
