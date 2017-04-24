Author and death penalty opponent Bry...

Author and death penalty opponent Bryan Stevenson: We do not deserve to kill

The rush to execute eight prisoners in Arkansas this month shows how "perverse" the death penalty is in America, said civil rights lawyer and author Bryan Stevenson. "I do think there something really perverse that has emerged in in our thinking that we would kill people to avoid expiration dates on drugs that are deemed cruel," said Stevenson, who will speak in Syracuse Tuesday night.

