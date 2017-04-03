Auburn police investigate homicide of...

Auburn police investigate homicide of man shot Sunday

WSFA-TV Montgomery

According to Auburn PD, at around 10:20 p.m, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Bedell Avenue. When the officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive man, later identified as 20-year-old Tyquavious D. Jackson of Birmingham, lying outside the residence.

