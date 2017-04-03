Another Montgomery judge recuses from murder case involving officer
According to court documents, Judge Roman Ashley Shaul recused from presiding over the case. Shaul submitted Friday to the circuit clerk for reassignment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
|Moving to Montgomery
|Mar 30
|Sarah P
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 29
|awsmmix
|3
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar 28
|Sukit
|1
|steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Mlc487
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC