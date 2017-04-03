Another Montgomery judge recuses from...

Another Montgomery judge recuses from murder case involving officer

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

According to court documents, Judge Roman Ashley Shaul recused from presiding over the case. Shaul submitted Friday to the circuit clerk for reassignment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mon Carbon777 49
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Apr 2 Real Time 3
Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10) Mar 31 Fed up 4
Moving to Montgomery Mar 30 Sarah P 1
moving to Montgomery Mar 29 awsmmix 3
Tulsa molesters Mar 28 Sukit 1
steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11) Mar 24 Mlc487 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Montgomery County was issued at April 05 at 6:50AM CDT

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,065,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC