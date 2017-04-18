Amanda: Crank up that air conditioner

If you are anything like me and have waited as long as possible before turning on your air conditioner, then I'm sorry to inform you this week might bust your energy bill. Normal temperatures for this time of year are usually comfortable in the 70s, but we are well above average by April standards and we are only going to get warmer as the week progresses... Today: High pressure across the Southeast is trying to keep the bulk of the moisture in the atmosphere to our north, and it is also helping to keep a frontal boundary stalled out across the northern half of Alabama.

