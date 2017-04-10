ALEA identifies body found at Gunter Hill Campground, marine division investigating
A body was found Sunday at the Gunter Hill Campground, according to Captain Trent Beasley with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Montgomery sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene Sunday morning.
