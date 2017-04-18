Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's suspension
Montgomery, Ala. a Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore lost his effort to regain his job on Wednesday as the Alabama Supreme Court upheld his suspension for urging defiance of federal rulings allowing gays and lesbians to marry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|tipton
|1,002
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC