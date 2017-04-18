Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief R...

Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's suspension

Montgomery, Ala. a Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore lost his effort to regain his job on Wednesday as the Alabama Supreme Court upheld his suspension for urging defiance of federal rulings allowing gays and lesbians to marry.

