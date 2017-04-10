Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the reins
Gov. Kay Ivey poses for a portrait on 2014, in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama Governor Robert Bentley plans to resign over allegations he covered up an affair ... .
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
|Moving to Montgomery
|Mar 30
|Sarah P
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 29
|awsmmix
|3
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar 28
|Sukit
|1
