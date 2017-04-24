Alabama honors Southern soldiers on Confederate Memorial Day

The only black man clad in the gray woolen uniform of a Confederate soldier, H.K. Edgerton stood up today and told the crowd at the Alabama Capitol building to never forget his fellow African-Americans who died fighting for the South in the Civil War. The nearly 150 people who gathered there for Confederate Memorial Day - a state holiday commemorating Southern soldiers killed in the war with the North - cheered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.