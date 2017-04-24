Alabama honors Southern soldiers on C...

Alabama honors Southern soldiers on Confederate Memorial Day

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The only black man clad in the gray woolen uniform of a Confederate soldier, H.K. Edgerton stood up today and told the crowd at the Alabama Capitol building to never forget his fellow African-Americans who died fighting for the South in the Civil War. The nearly 150 people who gathered there for Confederate Memorial Day - a state holiday commemorating Southern soldiers killed in the war with the North - cheered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ... Sun Tuesdays gone 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Apr 21 Deedee 1,003
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open... Apr 11 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Apr 3 Carbon777 49
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Apr 2 Real Time 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC