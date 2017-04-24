Alabama honors Southern soldiers on Confederate Memorial Day
The only black man clad in the gray woolen uniform of a Confederate soldier, H.K. Edgerton stood up today and told the crowd at the Alabama Capitol building to never forget his fellow African-Americans who died fighting for the South in the Civil War. The nearly 150 people who gathered there for Confederate Memorial Day - a state holiday commemorating Southern soldiers killed in the war with the North - cheered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ...
|Sun
|Tuesdays gone
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 21
|Deedee
|1,003
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC