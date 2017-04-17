Alabama Governor Resigns After Being Arrested
Republican Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey poses for a portrait on 2014 in Montgomery Ala. Alabama Governor Robert Bentley plans to resign over allegations he covered up an affair with an aide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Sun
|tipton
|1,002
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC