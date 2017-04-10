Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey names chief of ...

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey names chief of staff, press secretary

Gov. Kay Ivey makes her first speech as Alabama governor after the resignation of former Gov. Robert Bentley Monday, April 10, 2017, at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Steve Pelham, who had served as Ivey's chief of staff while she was lieutenant governor, will be chief of staff for the governor's office.

