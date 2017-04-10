Alabama gov. faces impeachment hearings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley will face impeachment hearings beginning Monday after the state Supreme Court gave lawmakers the greenlight to move ahead with an effort to oust the governor, who is fighting to stay in office amid fallout from an affair with a top aide.
