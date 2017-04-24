Alabama Auditor 'baffled' on what to do with governor's beach house
Alabama Auditor Jim Zeigler will be conducting an audit of state-owned property inside the governor's beach house on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The house was recently refurbished with the use of BP oil spill settlement money.
