Ala. Legislature faces big decisions
Ala. Legislature returns to major issues, limited time Decisions on budgets, prisons, redistricting and possible impeachment of governor lay ahead Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2nzUF2U Alabama legislators return to work Tuesday after a long break with a long list of outstanding issues and about half the session left to address them. Alabama House of Representatives gather during the legislative special session on Tuesday, August 23, 2016, at the State House in Montgomery, Ala.
