3 charged in a maliciously seta Atlan...

3 charged in a maliciously seta Atlanta highway fire may have been smoking crack

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Three people have been charged in connection to a Thursday fire that resulted in the collapse of an elevated span of Interstate 85, a major city thoroughfare that connects five states. Basil Eleby is charged with first-degree arson and first-degree criminal damage to property, a felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mon Carbon777 49
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Apr 2 Real Time 3
Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10) Mar 31 Fed up 4
Moving to Montgomery Mar 30 Sarah P 1
moving to Montgomery Mar 29 awsmmix 3
Tulsa molesters Mar 28 Sukit 1
steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11) Mar 24 Mlc487 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC