2017 Taco Libre to bring taco festival to Montgomery

Taco lovers rejoice! 2017 Taco Libre is almost here, and with it comes the chance to try delicious food from across the state while enjoying live music, craft beer and more in Montgomery. The second annual Taco Libre, which will be presented by Modelo USA, will take place from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and be the first event to be hosted at The Yards at Western Rail outdoor venue.

