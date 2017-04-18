18-year-old charged with attempted murder of Montgomery officer

Montgomery Police say an 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly took an officer's weapon and made verbal threats towards the officer. The charges are related to a traffic stop which happened around 2 p.m. on Friday, April 7. Duckett says an officer attempted to stop McQueen in the area of Rexford Road and Vaughn Road after identifying him as the suspect in a criminal mischief case.

