Tuned In: V-8 Death Car ready to part...

Tuned In: V-8 Death Car ready to party, release new album

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

"I think we've gotten so into the digital era that it almost works well for bands like us to release our album on colored vinyl," said Trey Martin , also known as TreyCat. Tuned In: V-8 Death Car ready to party, release new album "I think we've gotten so into the digital era that it almost works well for bands like us to release our album on colored vinyl," said Trey Martin , also known as TreyCat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tulsa molesters 6 hr Sukit 1
moving to Montgomery Mar 25 Oh no 2
steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11) Mar 24 Mlc487 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Mar 21 Barb 1,000
Searching Alabama (Jun '16) Mar 20 Smedley Forkwart 4
News Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed... Mar 18 China Rose 1
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Mar 14 ThomasA 7
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC