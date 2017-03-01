Trial date reset for suspect in Montgomery Taco Bell murder

Following the denial of his youthful offender status , one of the three suspects in the March 2014 death of a Montgomery Taco Bell manager has had his trial date reset. According to court documents, Renauldous Chisholm's new trial date has been set for July 17 at 8:30 a.m. A grand jury indicted Chisholm and Kenneth Temple in 2015 on capital murder charges.

