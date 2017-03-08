Toddler, 55-year-old Montgomery man k...

Toddler, 55-year-old Montgomery man killed in I-85 crash in Macon County

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Alabama Live

A 16-month-old child from Hapeville, Ga. and a 55-year-old Montgomery man were killed Friday night in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Macon County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Sun Backwards 48
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Sun Backwards 6
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Sun Backwards 2
"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13) Sun Riley 7
News Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy... Mar 7 Barbara Calhoun 1
Benzo s and others Available Mar 4 fgrgf 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC