Today in History: March 25

Saturday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Dr. Martin Luther King, civil rights leader, addresses crowd in front of Alabama's State Capitol at Montgomery, Ala., on March 25, 1965 as he called for a continuation of the protests against alleged voting discrimination against African Americans. The rally climaxed a five-day civil rights march from Selma, Ala., starting Sunday, to Montgomery.

