'The devil is trying to knock it all down:' Repair of iconic 'Go to Church' sign delayed
The sign with a photo of a red-tailed Satan and the words "Go to Church or the Devil Will Get You" was toppled by a storm in fall 2016 but the owners hope to have it repaired by early summer 2017. Continued heavy rains have delayed plans to create new supports for a sign that has become iconic in Alabama, its owner said.
