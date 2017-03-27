'The devil is trying to knock it all ...

'The devil is trying to knock it all down:' Repair of iconic 'Go to Church' sign delayed

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The sign with a photo of a red-tailed Satan and the words "Go to Church or the Devil Will Get You" was toppled by a storm in fall 2016 but the owners hope to have it repaired by early summer 2017. Continued heavy rains have delayed plans to create new supports for a sign that has become iconic in Alabama, its owner said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tulsa molesters Tue Sukit 1
moving to Montgomery Mar 25 Oh no 2
steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11) Mar 24 Mlc487 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Mar 21 Barb 1,000
Searching Alabama (Jun '16) Mar 20 Smedley Forkwart 4
News Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed... Mar 18 China Rose 1
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Mar 14 ThomasA 7
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC