Teen charged in Montgomery high school shooting used stolen gun, documents show

13 hrs ago

A Montgomery teenager charged with shooting a girl outside of Robert E. Lee High School last week is now facing additional charges. Quinterrious Norman, 16, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.

