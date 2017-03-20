Teen charged in Montgomery high school shooting used stolen gun, documents show
A Montgomery teenager charged with shooting a girl outside of Robert E. Lee High School last week is now facing additional charges. Quinterrious Norman, 16, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.
