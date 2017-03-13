Suspended judge's $6,500 per month jo...

Suspended judge's $6,500 per month job with City of Montgomery nullified

12 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A suspended Montgomery municipal judge whose paid services were later secured by the City of Montgomery has been ordered to ended the "Agreement for Professional Services" and return the money he received, officials with the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission confirmed Wednesday. In November, the Alabama Court of the Judiciary suspended Municipal Judge Lester Hayes III for 11 months for imprisoning those who couldn't afford to pay fines, grossly deficient record keeping, and employing a company to oversee debt collection.

Montgomery, AL

