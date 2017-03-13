Suspended judge's $6,500 per month job with City of Montgomery nullified
A suspended Montgomery municipal judge whose paid services were later secured by the City of Montgomery has been ordered to ended the "Agreement for Professional Services" and return the money he received, officials with the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission confirmed Wednesday. In November, the Alabama Court of the Judiciary suspended Municipal Judge Lester Hayes III for 11 months for imprisoning those who couldn't afford to pay fines, grossly deficient record keeping, and employing a company to oversee debt collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Montgomery
|Tue
|Sarah P
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|2
|"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13)
|Mar 12
|Riley
|7
|Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Calhoun
|1
|Benzo s and others Available
|Mar 4
|fgrgf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC