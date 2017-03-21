Surplus property sales eliminating Montgomery eyesores
Montgomery officials want to clear out vacant lots and breathe new life into neighborhoods with a new effort to unload unused properties across the city. On Tuesday night, the council approved the first round of purchases and hope the offers keep coming from the community.
