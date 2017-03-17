Spring ready to spring
Spring ready to spring Roberta James is ready for the temperature roller coaster to be over. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2nAphBZ Roberta James used her lunch break Friday to shop for gardening supplies at the Prattville Lowe's, and is ready for the temperature roller coaster to be over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Sat
|China Rose
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 14
|Sarah P
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|2
|"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13)
|Mar 12
|Riley
|7
|Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Calhoun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC