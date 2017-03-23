Some lawmakers don't like liquor price increase in General Fund budget
Mixed in the proposed 2018 General Fund budget are additional millions of dollars for district attorneys and the court system - if the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board raises its markup on bottles of liquor by 5 percent. According the General Fund budget legislation, which already has cleared the Alabama House, a 5 percent increase in the 30 percent markup on retail and wholesale bottles would generate $8.2 million in additional revenue for the $1.8 billion budget.
