Small loan changes approved in committee

Small loan changes approved in committee

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

House committee OKs changes to some small loans Financial Services committee approves bill increasing amount of money that can be borrowed from small lenders Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2m2Q5cY An Alabama House committee Wednesday approved a bill that would increase the amount of money individuals can borrow from certain small lenders, as well as the fees charged on certain loans. Alabama House of Representatives gather during the legislative special session on Tuesday, August 23, 2016, at the State House in Montgomery, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy... Tue Barbara Calhoun 1
Benzo s and others Available Mar 4 fgrgf 1
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Feb 28 awsmmix 1
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Feb 25 Moreland 47
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Feb 24 ThomasA 5
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Feb 10 Millie williams 999
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC