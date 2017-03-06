Simply Southern TV Debuts On RFD-TV Tomorrow
A new partnership with national network RFD-TV will expose people across the country to "Simply Southern TV," a show produced by the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Cooperative . Tune in to RFD-TV Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Central Time to relive the first season of "Simply Southern TV."
