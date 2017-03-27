Second suspect charged in Woodley Roa...

Second suspect charged in Woodley Road shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A second suspect has been charged in a shooting that took place on Woodley Road in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Captain Regina Duckett says Carvicia Donnell Talley is charged with attempting to commit murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery 3 hr Sarah P 1
moving to Montgomery 16 hr awsmmix 3
Tulsa molesters Tue Sukit 1
steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11) Mar 24 Mlc487 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Mar 21 Barb 1,000
Searching Alabama (Jun '16) Mar 20 Smedley Forkwart 4
News Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed... Mar 18 China Rose 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC