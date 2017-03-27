Second suspect charged in Woodley Road shooting
A second suspect has been charged in a shooting that took place on Woodley Road in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Captain Regina Duckett says Carvicia Donnell Talley is charged with attempting to commit murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and reckless endangerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery
|3 hr
|Sarah P
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|16 hr
|awsmmix
|3
|Tulsa molesters
|Tue
|Sukit
|1
|steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Mlc487
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Mar 18
|China Rose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC