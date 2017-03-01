Ron Jackson: Black Americans can't ov...

Ron Jackson: Black Americans can't overcome when they under vote

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Now that the dust has settled, we have a race for mayor of Kankakee. Just more than 1,000 people voted to decide the Democrat Party candidate who will run against the Republican incumbent and an independent candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benzo s and others Available 13 hr fgrgf 1
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Feb 28 awsmmix 1
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Feb 25 Moreland 47
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Feb 24 ThomasA 5
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Feb 10 Millie williams 999
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC