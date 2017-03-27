River Region app company hosts 'A Taste of Culture'
The team behind Hot Spots, a mobile app featuring events and restaurants in the River Region, hosted "A Taste of Culture" on Sunday afternoon. The event was held at the Train Shed in Downtown Montgomery from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and attendees could either purchase tickets online or at the event.
