Residents react to Sinclair's Cloverdale closure
Whether you came for the food, or the nostalgia, there's no denying that for many, Sinclair's was the "Cheers" of Montgomery. "The one part about coming to Sinclair's was all the people you saw, I mean this was home for so many Montgomerian's," said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
