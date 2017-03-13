Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed, was targeting specific person

Lee High School student and accused shooter Quinterrious Lavon Norman, 16, was the youngest person in Judge Troy Massey's Montgomery courtroom Friday, but his age didn't keep Massey from revoking bond, an action generally reserved for capital murder defendants. The ruling came after a prosecutor from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office fought to keep Norman's bond amount at $165,000.

