Proposed liquor price increase raises lawmaker concern
Within the proposed 2018 General Fund budget is additional millions for district attorneys and the court system - if the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board raises its markup on bottles of liquor by 5 percent. According the General Fund budget legislation, which has already cleared the Alabama House, a 5-percent increase in the current 30-percent markup on retail and wholesale bottles would generate $8.2 million in additional revenue for the $1.8 billion budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa molesters
|Tue
|Sukit
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 25
|Oh no
|2
|steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Mlc487
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Mar 18
|China Rose
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC