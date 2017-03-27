Proposed liquor price increase raises lawmaker concern

Within the proposed 2018 General Fund budget is additional millions for district attorneys and the court system - if the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board raises its markup on bottles of liquor by 5 percent. According the General Fund budget legislation, which has already cleared the Alabama House, a 5-percent increase in the current 30-percent markup on retail and wholesale bottles would generate $8.2 million in additional revenue for the $1.8 billion budget.

