Prison bill will be cut back
Prison construction bill will be scaled back Sponsor expects changes to bill before Tuesday vote; says everything is negotiable Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2m7vSUd A bill that could change the face of the state's prisons will return to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. Inmates sits on Their beds at Tutwiler Women's Correction Facility in Wetumpka, Ala., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benzo s and others Available
|Sat
|fgrgf
|1
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC