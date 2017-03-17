Prattville murder case continued to f...

Prattville murder case continued to future grand jury

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

Prattville murder case continued to future grand jury A Prattville murder case has been continued to a future session of the Autauga County Grand Jury. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2mbDjNn The panel wrapped up its week's deliberations on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed... 11 hr China Rose 1
moving to Montgomery Mar 14 Sarah P 1
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Mar 14 ThomasA 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mar 12 Backwards 48
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Mar 12 Backwards 2
"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13) Mar 12 Riley 7
News Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy... Mar 7 Barbara Calhoun 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,651,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC