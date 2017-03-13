Popular Montgomery eatery closing dow...

Popular Montgomery eatery closing downtown location

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Chase Fisher with River and Rail, LLC announced that On a Roll, which operates out of the Bullet food truck , would be closing its current location on March 31. According to Fisher, the city of Montgomery and River and Rail jointly decided to end the current arrangement at 210 Tallapoosa Street. The city has a new vision for the space the food truck currently operates at.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Sun Backwards 48
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Sun Backwards 6
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Sun Backwards 2
"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13) Sun Riley 7
News Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy... Mar 7 Barbara Calhoun 1
Benzo s and others Available Mar 4 fgrgf 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC