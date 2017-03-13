Popular Montgomery eatery closing downtown location
Chase Fisher with River and Rail, LLC announced that On a Roll, which operates out of the Bullet food truck , would be closing its current location on March 31. According to Fisher, the city of Montgomery and River and Rail jointly decided to end the current arrangement at 210 Tallapoosa Street. The city has a new vision for the space the food truck currently operates at.
