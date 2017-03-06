Plastics recycler Jet grows with United Plastics asset purchase
Jet Polymer Recycling Inc. recently acquired the assets of United Plastic Recycling Inc., which had filed for bankruptcy in late 2015. Fort Payne, Ala.-based Jet paid $2.85 million for the assets of United, which had been based in Montgomery, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benzo s and others Available
|Mar 4
|fgrgf
|1
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC