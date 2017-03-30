Phoenix blanked by Auburn MontgomeryMONTGOMERY, Ala. - " Cumberland...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. Cumberland dropped all three doubles matches and all six singles outings in straight sets in a 9-0 defeat to 30th-ranked Auburn Montgomery here Wednesday in women's tennis action.
