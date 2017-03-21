on Your Side Investigators: New video...

on Your Side Investigators: New video of staph outbreak from daycare

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

This video obtained by WBRC On Your Side Investigators gives us a look at the chaotic scene inside a Montgomery hospital after nearly 100 children became violently ill at a daycare. The video was taken by a parent after bringing her sick child to the emergency room at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) 14 hr Barb 1,000
Searching Alabama (Jun '16) Mon Smedley Forkwart 4
News Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed... Mar 18 China Rose 1
moving to Montgomery Mar 14 Sarah P 1
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Mar 14 ThomasA 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mar 12 Backwards 48
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Mar 12 Backwards 2
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC