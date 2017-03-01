on Tia: Montgomery is about to crackdown on parking violations downtown. Will you be affected?
The city of Montgomery will begin cracking down on parking violations downtown while working to provide more parking spaces downtown. City officials say they're seeing an increase in drivers parking in ways that obstruct traffic.
