on Tia: Montgomery is about to crackd...

on Tia: Montgomery is about to crackdown on parking violations downtown. Will you be affected?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The city of Montgomery will begin cracking down on parking violations downtown while working to provide more parking spaces downtown. City officials say they're seeing an increase in drivers parking in ways that obstruct traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Tue awsmmix 1
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Feb 25 Moreland 47
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Feb 24 ThomasA 5
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Feb 10 Millie williams 999
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
lottery now Jan '17 ThomasA 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC