Nicky Gaines.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Gaines in Montgomery at 2:30 p.m. Gaines is a suspect of a burglary that happened in the Pine Level community on Feb. 13. On the night of the burglary, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 31 North. Gaines, the driver of the vehicle, resisted arrest and fled into a wooded area near Interstate 65. When the owner of the home that Gaines burglarized returned around 10 p.m., Gaines exited the house and chased the victim to their vehicle, where he attempted to make entry.

