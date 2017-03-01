Nicky Gaines.

Nicky Gaines.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

U.S. Marshals apprehended Gaines in Montgomery at 2:30 p.m. Gaines is a suspect of a burglary that happened in the Pine Level community on Feb. 13. On the night of the burglary, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 31 North. Gaines, the driver of the vehicle, resisted arrest and fled into a wooded area near Interstate 65. When the owner of the home that Gaines burglarized returned around 10 p.m., Gaines exited the house and chased the victim to their vehicle, where he attempted to make entry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benzo s and others Available 21 hr fgrgf 1
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Feb 28 awsmmix 1
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Feb 25 Moreland 47
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Feb 24 ThomasA 5
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Feb 10 Millie williams 999
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC