Nicky Gaines.
U.S. Marshals apprehended Gaines in Montgomery at 2:30 p.m. Gaines is a suspect of a burglary that happened in the Pine Level community on Feb. 13. On the night of the burglary, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 31 North. Gaines, the driver of the vehicle, resisted arrest and fled into a wooded area near Interstate 65. When the owner of the home that Gaines burglarized returned around 10 p.m., Gaines exited the house and chased the victim to their vehicle, where he attempted to make entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benzo s and others Available
|21 hr
|fgrgf
|1
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC