New judge appointed after recusal in murder case of Montgomery officer
During a hearing on Thursday, Montgomery Circuit Court Judge James Anderson recused from the high-profile murder case involving a Montgomery Police Officer at the request of defense attorney Mickey McDermott. The issue at hand: Anderson's son, Jesse Anderson is an attorney at Montgomery law firm Hill, Hill, Carter, Franco.
