Nationally recognized officer featured on Friday's Alabama Live
An Arkansas officer, who has gained attention for his positive community policing methods and viral videos, will join us on Alabama Live Friday. Officer Tommy Norman will be in the studio to tell us about an event happening tonight in downtown Montgomery called, "Art of the Square", that will commemorate the Selma to Montgomery March.
Montgomery Discussions
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|1
