Music group BOSTON to play in Montgomery; Get the details now on Alabama Live

Music group BOSTON to play in Montgomery

3 hrs ago

BOSTON is headed to play in the capital city as a part of their Hyper Space Tour, officials with the Montgomery Performing Arts Center announced on Monday. According to MPAC officials, the concert will take place on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. This concert will happen ahead of the band's summer tour with Joan Jett.

