Music group BOSTON to play in Montgomery; Get the details now on Alabama Live
BOSTON is headed to play in the capital city as a part of their Hyper Space Tour, officials with the Montgomery Performing Arts Center announced on Monday. According to MPAC officials, the concert will take place on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. This concert will happen ahead of the band's summer tour with Joan Jett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Sun
|Backwards
|48
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Backwards
|6
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Sun
|Backwards
|2
|"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13)
|Sun
|Riley
|7
|Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Calhoun
|1
|Benzo s and others Available
|Mar 4
|fgrgf
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC